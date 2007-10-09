Wait for Leopard Before Buying a Mac?

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Dear Lifehacker,

I'm going to finally take the leap from PC to Mac. But the next version of the Mac OS is due out soon, right? Should I wait? Now that I've decided, I'm just dying to head on over to the Apple Store today to scratch this itch.

Signed,

Soon-To-Be Switcher

Dear Soon-To-Be,

You are correct, my friend: the latest iteration of Mac OS X—version 10.5, dubbed Leopard—is due out this month. This month! No definite word from Apple which day this month, but reports point toward October 26th, which is only a few weeks away.

So if you can possibly stand it, wait. Otherwise, to get Leopard, you'll have to purchase the upgrade after the fact, now priced at $129 for a single-user licence on Amazon, and that's no fun. Plus, Apple might announce price drops or introduce faster cheaper machines, so there may be a better deal to be had when Leopard becomes available.

While normally we'd say go for it, as there's always something new around the corner, it's just too close to Leopard to make the move now. Hang in, we're almost there!

Love,

Lifehacker

