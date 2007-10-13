Vince Poscente, Speed Advocate

Time magazine interviews Vince Poscente, author of The Age of Speed, about his book's central idea—we should adapt to a speed-obsessed world so we can enjoy the downtime we do have. Poscente mentions a survey he recently took:

56% of people felt that in order to be successful they had to slow their lives down. But 77% felt that things would only speed up in the next five years. So the knee-jerk reaction is that in order for us to feel like we're enjoying anything, we have to slow down. [But]things aren't slowing down.

Sounds like a variant of Getting Things Done, but Poscente sees technology as a solution to information overload. Has anybody picked up Poscente's books or heard him speak? Comments are, of course, welcome.