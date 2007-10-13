Vince Poscente, Speed Advocate

Time magazine interviews Vince Poscente, author of The Age of Speed, about his book's central idea—we should adapt to a speed-obsessed world so we can enjoy the downtime we do have. Poscente mentions a survey he recently took:
56% of people felt that in order to be successful they had to slow their lives down. But 77% felt that things would only speed up in the next five years. So the knee-jerk reaction is that in order for us to feel like we're enjoying anything, we have to slow down. [But]things aren't slowing down.
Sounds like a variant of Getting Things Done, but Poscente sees technology as a solution to information overload. Has anybody picked up Poscente's books or heard him speak? Comments are, of course, welcome.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink