Video Conferencing: In-Browser Video Chat with TokBox

New video chat web app TokBox offers much the same functionality as Skype and other services when it comes to live chat, but embedded video emails and no need for software downloads set it apart. The site's interface aims for simplicity, offering single-button starts for launching video chat or recording a new message, and interfaces with web cams and microphones through Flash's interface. The Times notes that TokBox "looked a little grainier, and its audio sounded a little noisier," than Skype, but the backers—including a YouTube cofounder—say that will improve. Of course, our readers know how to get even better quality by taking Skype hi-res.