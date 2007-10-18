US-centric: We've already told you how to use your Zune as a portable hard drive so your Zune can double as an external drive, but if you've tried the hack and had some trouble dragging files to your Zune, the video above not only demonstrates the fix, but also takes you on a step-by-step through the registry hacking required to enable the Windows Explorer browsing. It's our opinion that every portable media device should double as an external hard drive (though the trend with Zunes, iPhones, and the like is to disable disk modes), so if you're bummed about this deficiency on your Zune, this simple hack should do the trick.
Use Your Zune as an External Hard Drive
