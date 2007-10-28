Use the "One In, Two Out" Rule to Declutter

Organisational blog Zen Habits has a good suggestion for making your decluttering efforts even more productive, and it's called the "one in, two out" rule:

The rule: whenever you bring in an item, you have to throw away two other items. First you cheat, by throwing out two pieces of paper, but soon you will have to move to big stuff.

I plan on implementing this with the kids' toys ASAP, especially since we're moving into the time of year known as Let's Spoil The Grandkids.

AU - Aussie readers will have read about this tip in my post earlier this week, where I also offered a couple of other decluttering tips.