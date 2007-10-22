Use colr.org to Plan a Colour Scheme

Whether you're looking for some help designing the colour scheme of a web site, a blog, or a house, you can't do much better than colr.org, a site that loads random Flickr images and intuitively parses the colours out of the photos to give you the best combinations possible. You've got quite a few options here: you can load your own image for a little colour play, pick random colour schemes compiled by other colr.org users, even choose a specific web site to copy colours from.