US-centric: Tired of all those unwanted catalogs jamming your mailbox? Try Catalog Choice, a free service that you can use to opt out of junk mail. Signup is free; once you've created a simple profile you can go in and find the company that's sending you stuff you don't want and request to be taken off the list (this can take up to ten weeks, so be patient). Worth a try for anyone who's looking to wean off the junk mail.
Use Catalog Choice To Stop Junk Mail
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products
To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink