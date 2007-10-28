Use Catalog Choice To Stop Junk Mail

US-centric: Tired of all those unwanted catalogs jamming your mailbox? Try Catalog Choice, a free service that you can use to opt out of junk mail. Signup is free; once you've created a simple profile you can go in and find the company that's sending you stuff you don't want and request to be taken off the list (this can take up to ten weeks, so be patient). Worth a try for anyone who's looking to wean off the junk mail.