Use a Pringles Can to Send Cookies

We're coming up on the holiday season soon, and many people mail treats to family and friends. One of the best ways to keep cookies fresh (and non-crumbled) is to mail them in an empty Pringles can:
If you are going to be mailing cookies for gifts, empty Pringles cans are just the right size for holding them. Plus, the top keeps cookies fresh. Just put a length or two of strapping tape over the lid to keep it secure during mailing.
This is especially useful if you are mailing your cookies overseas, I might add.
