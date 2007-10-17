Upload to FTP via Right-Click with RightLoad

Windows only: Quickly upload any file directly from Windows Explorer via your right-click menu with freeware application RightLoad. After you've installed and set up your FTP server, uploading any file to your FTP is as simple as right-clicking the file(s), choosing the server, and selecting the directory you want to upload the file(s) into; RightLoad takes care of the rest. Once the files are uploaded, this brilliant little utility generates links to the files or markup for linking to or embedding the file you've uploaded so it's easy to share the link with a friend or add it to a web site. It can even automatically create thumbnails for images or rename duplicate files. RightLoad is freeware, Windows only.