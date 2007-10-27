Upgrade Mac OS X to Leopard

The time has come. You've been salivating for months over all the exciting goodies Apple has promised to deliver with Leopard, and now that you've got your install DVD, you're ready to make the upgrade to Mac OS X 10.5. Presumably you've already prepared your Mac for Leopard, so all that's left is the upgrade. Here's how it works.

Insert the Leopard Install DVD: You can either insert the DVD and start your computer, in which case the install process will start as your Mac boots up, or you can insert the disc while your Mac is running and then run Install Mac OS X.app. Restart Your Computer: After running Install Mac OS X.app, you'll see the big black X telling you to restart your computer to begin the install process. If you've got all your ducks in a row—and that means you've got at least 9GB of free space (12 if you plan to install the Developer Tools)—click the Restart button and let the fun begin. Choose Your Language: Nothing much to this one... you know what language you speak. Continue with Installation: Now you'll see the Leopard installer Welcome screen. Feel free to read the "More Information," though chances are you won't. You want Leopard now! Select Install Destination: If you're running a one-HD MacBook Pro like me, your choices are limited. If you're not planning to do a straight upgrade on your computer, click the Options button which offers you three choices on how to install Leopard. You can choose to upgrade, archive and install (moves your existing installation to a "Previous System" folder), or erase and install (to wipe your disk and start over). Pick your preferred installation type and where you want Leopard to install and click Continue. Start the Installation: Now you're at the point of no return. If you're sure you're ready to get this kitten purring, hit the Install button. If not, you can either click Go Back to change some settings or you can quit the installer entirely from the menu bar. Wait: Now it's just a waiting game. When the installation started, the installer said it was "calculating" for quite some time before I saw any estimated time remaining. When time remaining did pop up, it was estimating 1 hour and 45 minutes. In all, the installation took more like one hour. Enjoy Leopard: When the installation is finished, your computer should automatically restart and you should instantly notice all the fancy new Leopard eye candy—like transparent menu bar, shiny dock, and new folder icons—have invaded your desktop. Welcome to Leopard.

We were able to get our hands on an early copy of Leopard here at Lifehacker HQ, but you can get your copy at 6 p.m. tonight. Enjoy! AU - Leopard went onsale Friday night at 6pm our time, so it's onsale now.