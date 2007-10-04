Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Update Large Files with PatchOnClick

patch-on-click.png

Windows only: Freeware application PatchOnClick updates large files by creating patches from the new file and applying those patches to old files with a dead simple interface. At first blush, this may seem like a tool that a normal user has very little use for, but FreewareGenius explains its usefulness perfectly:

Let's say that you have a 50 meg MS Word document that consists of 300 pages. Let's say, furthermore, that you sent this document to someone by email, but that after you did this you changed a few sentences and added a single page. Instead of re-sending your friend the entire document, wouldn't it be great if you could send him/her a small 1-2 meg patch file that would simply append the older file and bring it up to speed? This is what PatchOnClick is designed to do.

In fact, PatchOnClick works for any filetype (well, sort of). To create a patch, you'll need both the old and new version of the document. Then just click the Create a Patch file button and give PatchOnClick both versions. It will examine them and create the relatively small patch file. To apply a patch, you'll also need to have installed PatchOnClick. Run the program, hit the Patch a File button, then provide the program with your old version and the patch file.

According to FreewareGenius, PatchOnFile works especially well with Word documents and ZIP files, creating patches significantly smaller in size than the original file (meaning that sending a patch will probably be much more efficient than resending the entire file), but when dealing with MP4 videos or Excel files, the patch was actually larger or nearly as large as the original (so it wouldn't be worth patching those files). When used with the right filetypes, PatchOnClick could be very useful if you regularly distribute large files over email or the internet. If you give it a try with different filetypes, let us know how it worked for you in the comments. PatchOnClick is freeware, Windows only.

PatchOnClick [via FreewareGenius]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles