Update Large Files with PatchOnClick

Windows only: Freeware application PatchOnClick updates large files by creating patches from the new file and applying those patches to old files with a dead simple interface. At first blush, this may seem like a tool that a normal user has very little use for, but FreewareGenius explains its usefulness perfectly:

Let's say that you have a 50 meg MS Word document that consists of 300 pages. Let's say, furthermore, that you sent this document to someone by email, but that after you did this you changed a few sentences and added a single page. Instead of re-sending your friend the entire document, wouldn't it be great if you could send him/her a small 1-2 meg patch file that would simply append the older file and bring it up to speed? This is what PatchOnClick is designed to do.

In fact, PatchOnClick works for any filetype (well, sort of). To create a patch, you'll need both the old and new version of the document. Then just click the Create a Patch file button and give PatchOnClick both versions. It will examine them and create the relatively small patch file. To apply a patch, you'll also need to have installed PatchOnClick. Run the program, hit the Patch a File button, then provide the program with your old version and the patch file.

According to FreewareGenius, PatchOnFile works especially well with Word documents and ZIP files, creating patches significantly smaller in size than the original file (meaning that sending a patch will probably be much more efficient than resending the entire file), but when dealing with MP4 videos or Excel files, the patch was actually larger or nearly as large as the original (so it wouldn't be worth patching those files). When used with the right filetypes, PatchOnClick could be very useful if you regularly distribute large files over email or the internet. If you give it a try with different filetypes, let us know how it worked for you in the comments. PatchOnClick is freeware, Windows only.