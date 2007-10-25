Unschedule Your Workweek and Enjoy Your Free Time

Relieve work-related stress and overcome procrastination by "unscheduling" your workweek—that is, "instead of scheduling work you have to do, you fill in everything you want to do." Weblog LifeClever suggests that with your calendar completely unscheduled, not only will you ensure you get regular breaks to avoid nasty work-related injuries like RSI, but you'll also get a nice look at all that glorious free time you've got baked into your day. Granted, this method might not work for people who live and die by their busy calendars, but if your workweek is pretty steady, unscheduling your calendar sounds like a relaxing exercise.