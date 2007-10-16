Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Uclue - beta research service

The Cool Tool blog has an interesting writeup of Uclue - a beta which is offering a similar (paid) research service to the now defunct Google Answers. You ask your question, nominate the fee you're willing to pay, and if a researcher thinks the fee is worth it, you'll get an answer posted on the site.

"If you want advice, go to the free and free-wheeling Yahoo Answers. You'll get your money's worth. If you want help on a particular question that the exact right person can answer quickly, I think Ask Metafilter is by far the best guru (and it is free for members). But if what you need is some real research and serious sleuthing, the kind of answer that is not just sitting in someone's head, I believe your best bet will be Uclue."

One potential stumbling block is the fact that the research you commission is publicly posted on the Uclue website, rather than provided to you personally. I'd imagine that (particularly if you're doing research for business reasons) there woudl be advantages in not publicly posting the results. But it's an interesting business model - you pay them for the privilege of providing them with content!  

<a href="http://www.kk.org/cooltools/archives/001986.php" a research [Cool Tools]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles