Ubuntu 7.10, the "Gutsy Gibbon" release of popular Linux distribution, is officially out this morning. You can download a live CD, request a CD through the mail, and users of 7.04 (or "Feisty Fawn") can upgrade. Check out our screenshot tour of Gutsy to see what's new and improved. Ubuntu 7.10 is, of course, completely free, and runs on PCs (and Macs) with 32- or 64-bit Intel or AMD processors.
Ubuntu Gutsy Gibbon Released
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products
To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.
I tried to upgrade last night from 7.04 and it was tre slow (from here in Melbourne). Think ill wait untill the weekend.