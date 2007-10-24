Tweak Photoshop for Faster Performance

Macworld has a nifty roundup of tips to make image editing program Photoshop more responsive without having to spend money on a memory upgrade. Among the tweaks:
- Keep memory usage to 60-65 percent, no matter how much system memory you have.
- Turn off the Export Clipboard, unless you regularly paste from PS into another program
- Close the Navigation, Styles and other unnecessary panels unless you use them every session
What settings do you toy with to make Photoshop (or even the Gimp) run quicker? Let's hear your tips in the comments.
