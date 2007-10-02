Filter all of your RSS feeds through web application FeedHub for a single, customised RSS feed that only delivers content that best matches your preferences. Just upload your OPML file (the file that holds all of your feeds) to FeedHub and then subscribe to your new FeedHub RSS feed. You can add or remove feeds to FeedHub at any time and select favourite content categories through a snazzy drag-and-drop interface. FeedHub dynamically adjusts what content you receive based on your reading preferences so that hopefully—in time—your feed will deliver all the content you want and very little of what you don't. While there are probably those sites from which you'll always want the full content, FeedHub could come in particularly handy for those feeds that have a low signal-to-noise ratio.
Turn Your Subscriptions into a Customised River of News with FeedHub
