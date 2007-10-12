Turn Your Moleskine into a Full-On Planner

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

moleskine-planner.pngWeb site Planner Hack details how to turn your pocket-sized Moleskine into a custom weekly planner with an at-a-glance look at your upcoming week. With no shortage of pre-made weekly planners in the world, why would you want to put together a DIY version? There's really just one (albeit very good) reason: You've decided it's time to get your schedule in order, but guess what: It's neither the start of a new year nor the start of a new school year, and since most planners run on these calendars, you're either stuck buying a planner that's only half usable or you just don't buy a planner because it seems like a waste of money at this point. So while this Moleskine planner hack is far from mind-blowing, it's the perfect, cheap interim planner.

Planner Hack [via DIY Life]

