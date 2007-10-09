Turn an Old Mouse into a Remote Camera Shutter Release

DIY photographer Dave Schlier modded an old ball mouse into a remote shutter release for his camera and photodocumented the process on Flickr. He soldered phone wire onto the mouse board and connected a 2.5mm (3/32") stereo monoplug (the remote release interface for Pentax and some Canon cameras). One mouse button on the finished product triggers the camera's half-pressed auto focus mode and the other releases the shutter. Not a project for the faint of heart, but a super fun and useful way to recycle that old mouse.
