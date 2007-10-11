Track Your Purchases As They Happen at Xpenser

Track your spending via SMS, email, IM, or voice (via Jott) with web application Xpenser. After you sign up, you'll need to set up your account with your IM and SMS information and set up Jott to use with Xpenser (if you want to do voice tracking). After you're all set up, adding expenses to a report (you can create any number of reports and set a default for new additions) is as simple as, for example, texting something like "exp lunch 35.4 with Jack, Jill" to Xpenser. If you've ever had trouble keeping up with your expenses for the month, especially if you need to track your business expenses, Xpenser aims to be a simple, universally accessible solution for getting your expenses recorded as soon as they happen (it's like a super-charged version of my BudgetBot).