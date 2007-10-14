Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Track Travel Price Changes with Yapta Tagger

yapta.png US-centric: Keep obsessive tabs on multiple airfare trip price changes with the Yapta Tagger, currently available only for Internet Explorer. Here's how it works: after downloading the Tagger, you go to the various travel sites that Yapta has a relationship with (most airlines are covered, as well as Expedia and Travelocity) and dream up an itinerary. Enter in the necessary information and tag it to your My Trips —from here on out, Yapta will keep track of any time that travel package price changes.

You can decide how much you want to be notified of; for instance, you don't have to get tipped off unless the price change is above a certain dollar amount. It's a great way to keep track of airfare changes without having to, you know, actually do anything. Yapta Tagger is a free download, it only works with Internet Explorer at this time; however, you can use the site's interface to track one airfare price change at a time in other browsers.

Yapta

Au - While Yapta doesn't work with any Australian travel websites, you still might find it useful if you're looking at overseas flights. You can view the list of compatible websites here.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles