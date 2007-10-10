Track Travel Delays and Cancellations with FlightStats

Get frequent, accurate status updates for your next flight via email or SMS—from gate changes and delays to takeoff and landing alerts—with web site FlightStats. FlightStats is a perfect tool for both the traveler and the picker-upper, and according to the Wall Street Journal it's the best status tracker available (even when compared with status tools provided by specific airlines). FlightStats does require you to create a free account to take advantage of its alerts, but it's a simple process in exchange for accurate information. It even does real-time flight tracking (though you can quickly track flights in 3D with Google Earth, which is decidedly cooler). Thanks Jason!