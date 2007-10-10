Track Travel Delays and Cancellations with FlightStats

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Get frequent, accurate status updates for your next flight via email or SMS—from gate changes and delays to takeoff and landing alerts—with web site FlightStats. FlightStats is a perfect tool for both the traveler and the picker-upper, and according to the Wall Street Journal it's the best status tracker available (even when compared with status tools provided by specific airlines). FlightStats does require you to create a free account to take advantage of its alerts, but it's a simple process in exchange for accurate information. It even does real-time flight tracking (though you can quickly track flights in 3D with Google Earth, which is decidedly cooler). Thanks Jason!

FlightStats [via WSJ via Consumerist]

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

