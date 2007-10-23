Track Amazon for Falling Prices with PriceDrop

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Keep an eye on the price of any item on Amazon and get alerts when prices fall with the PriceDrop Firefox extension. After it's installed, PriceDrop automatically adds a link to any Amazon product listing that—when clicked—starts tracking the item for drops in price and alerts you via a pop-up notification window when it does. You can manage all of your tracked products in a simple in-browser interface, but it's all local, so there's no third party looking at what products you're tracking. Not only is PriceDrop a handy extension for finding a great deal, but it's also perfect for tracking Amazon's 30-day refund guarantee.