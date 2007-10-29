Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Tom Tom GPS for the PDA

Here's something which will be music to the ears of the directionally challenged. While the Tom Tom GPS device is quite popular here in Australia, you can't buy the software for your PDA over the counter. However the Bleeding Edge blog has discovered that you can buy the software online:

"You can grab a copy of the software itself straight from their website - you just have to buy the maps. To buy the Australian map, click "Maps" on the left of their home page, then "Buy Now". Select "NAVIGATOR 6" as your product, then "Map of Australia", and then go through the usual checkout process. It'll cost you $150, which is a pretty good deal for such a useful program."

Sounds like a good solution if you don't want to buy yet *another* gadget.

Buying Tom Tom in Australia [Bleeding Edge]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles