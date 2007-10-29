Tom Tom GPS for the PDA

Here's something which will be music to the ears of the directionally challenged. While the Tom Tom GPS device is quite popular here in Australia, you can't buy the software for your PDA over the counter. However the Bleeding Edge blog has discovered that you can buy the software online:

"You can grab a copy of the software itself straight from their website - you just have to buy the maps. To buy the Australian map, click "Maps" on the left of their home page, then "Buy Now". Select "NAVIGATOR 6" as your product, then "Map of Australia", and then go through the usual checkout process. It'll cost you $150, which is a pretty good deal for such a useful program."

Sounds like a good solution if you don't want to buy yet *another* gadget.

Buying Tom Tom in Australia [Bleeding Edge]