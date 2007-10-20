Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Time-Machine Your SVN Project with SvnTimeLapseView

svntimelapse.png

Windows/Mac/Linux (All platforms): Free, cross platform application SvnTimeLapseView downloads every revision of a file from your Subversion repository and scrolls through revisions with a simple slider, highlighting differences in blue. If you're not familiar with the benefits of version control (especially for people who live in text), check out our guide to setting up a home subversion server for a better idea of what it does and whether Subversion might be useful for you. If you decide Subversion is up your alley, Windows users should also check out how to use TortoiseSVN with Subversion. SvnTimeLapseView is free, works on Windows, Mac, and Linux (or any platform that runs Java).

SvnTimeLapseView [Google Code]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles