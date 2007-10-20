Time-Machine Your SVN Project with SvnTimeLapseView

Windows/Mac/Linux (All platforms): Free, cross platform application SvnTimeLapseView downloads every revision of a file from your Subversion repository and scrolls through revisions with a simple slider, highlighting differences in blue. If you're not familiar with the benefits of version control (especially for people who live in text), check out our guide to setting up a home subversion server for a better idea of what it does and whether Subversion might be useful for you. If you decide Subversion is up your alley, Windows users should also check out how to use TortoiseSVN with Subversion. SvnTimeLapseView is free, works on Windows, Mac, and Linux (or any platform that runs Java).