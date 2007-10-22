Time Limits for Frozen Food

Wondering whether or not that pork chop circa 1985 might still be delish? According to DIY Network's info on storing frozen foods, the answer to that is a big no. Here are the time limits for properly prepared and packaged food in the freezer:
Fruits and Vegetables: 8-12 Months
Poultry: 6-9 Months
Fish: 3-6 Months
Ground Meat: 3-4 Months
Cured or Processed Meat: 1-2 Months
Good rules of thumb to remember the next time you're rummaging through the freezer for a bite to eat.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink