Time Limits for Frozen Food

Wondering whether or not that pork chop circa 1985 might still be delish? According to DIY Network's info on storing frozen foods, the answer to that is a big no. Here are the time limits for properly prepared and packaged food in the freezer:

Fruits and Vegetables: 8-12 Months Poultry: 6-9 Months Fish: 3-6 Months Ground Meat: 3-4 Months Cured or Processed Meat: 1-2 Months

Good rules of thumb to remember the next time you're rummaging through the freezer for a bite to eat.