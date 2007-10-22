Time Limits for Frozen Food

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

freezer-1.pngWondering whether or not that pork chop circa 1985 might still be delish? According to DIY Network's info on storing frozen foods, the answer to that is a big no. Here are the time limits for properly prepared and packaged food in the freezer:

Fruits and Vegetables: 8-12 Months

Poultry: 6-9 Months

Fish: 3-6 Months

Ground Meat: 3-4 Months

Cured or Processed Meat: 1-2 Months

Good rules of thumb to remember the next time you're rummaging through the freezer for a bite to eat.

Storing Frozen Foods [DIY Network]

