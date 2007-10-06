The week's best posts include:
- Rock Your Presentation with the Right Tools and Apps "At some point in your career as a student or professional, you're going to have to give a presentation—and when you do, you want to be prepared with the right content and applications."
- Cover Your Butt At Work with Thorough Notes "There's an easy way to protect yourself from accusations, blame and disrespect at the office: by keeping great notes."
- Save a Life With Your Computer "What if you could use your computer for more than writing up the latest TPS report or surfing the webernets for last night's Family Guy episodes?"
- A Seller's Guide to Craigslist "If you live in a city with a thriving Craigslist community, the free, popular online classified ads site is more than just a great place to find excellent deals in your community."
- Top 10 Wi-Fi Boosts, Tweaks and Apps "No doubt you've got a home wireless network or you've connected to hotspots at the local coffee shop or airport—but are you getting the most out of your Wi-Fi? "
- Menu Bar Show and Tell "The Mac Menu Bar—the small strip of applications on the top right of your Mac—houses some of the coolest apps you can run on your system."
- MacBook Pro 1GB, 2GB, and 3GB Memory Speed Tests "You already know you can upgrade your Mac's RAM yourself and save big money, but how much extra memory do you want?"
- Reboot Your Brain with a Caffeine Nap "Didn't get enough sleep last night? Grab a quick midday nap just after a cup of coffee."
- Build a Wi-Fi Adapter for Your Xbox 360 On the Cheap "Got an Xbox 360 but don't want to weave 100 feet of Ethernet cable through your living room or drop $100 bucks for the official Xbox Wi-Fi adapter—and you've got a nasty DIY streak?"
- Do You Sign The Back Of Your Credit Cards? "One of the most common ways to guard yourself against credit card misuse is to sign the back of your card, so that merchants can check the signature on your card with that on your ID. Right?"
- Ask the Readers: Best Online To-do List Manager? " every week, there's a new web application that helps you keep your to-do list. But which ones are you using to, you know, actually do things?"
