This week's best posts include:
- The Complete Guide to Mac/Windows Interoperability "Today Mac OS and Windows can work together in harmony on the same home network, sharing files and printers, mounting one another's drives and using the same equipment, like wireless routers and USB drives."
- Get Lost in Translation Sites "There are plenty of online translation services that can give you anything from just a good idea to a complete translation of what you're looking at."
- The Power-Traveler's Checklist, Part Two: Travel Day "Here's our suggested rundown of to-dos to make sure your travel day goes smoothly, you catch your flight on time and you get there in comfort and style."
- Top 10 Google Products You Forgot All About "Living in the shadow of Gmail, Reader and Calendar's got to be tough, but that's what a slew of useful Google products do every day."
- Media Player Show and Tell "Rather than living life in the vanilla world of iTunes and Windows Media Player, these music lovers prefer media players they can tweak, customize, and personalize to their heart's content."
- What Gmail IMAP Means for You (and Your iPhone) "As reported late last night, some Gmail users are seeing IMAP support appear in the settings area of their account. This morning Google confirmed: IMAP just launched."
- A Better Way to Set Up Gmail IMAP "If you've set up Gmail IMAP using Google's instructions, you may have noticed a couple of snags—namely that your Sent Mail, Drafts, and Deleted Mail aren't necessarily matching up as you'd expect between your email client and Gmail."
- Instantbird 0.1 is Like Firefox for Chat "There are tons of great instant messaging applications available, but one nagging problem in the IM world is that there's no great, fully cross-platform chat app (unless you count Meebo)."
- Use colr.org to Plan a Color Scheme "Whether you're looking for some help designing the colour scheme of a web site, a blog, or a house, you can't do much better than colr.org, a site that loads random Flickr images and intuitively parses the colours out of the photos to give you the best combinations possible."
- Get airport Wi-Fi while you travel in Australia
Airport lounges can be a source of unwanted downtime unless you can get online. Only a few Australian airports have free Wi-Fi, so we compiled a list of how you can get online in airports across Australia.
- Five Best Foods for Going Organic "Making the switch to organic can be difficult, especially when organic foods are often more costly than their non-organic counterparts."
