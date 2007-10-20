This week's best posts include:
- Get Organised with Remember the Milk "Remember the Milk's got all the best features modern webapps have to offer: email/SMS/IM integration, tagging, advanced search, keyboard shortcuts and even offline access with Google Gears."
- Easy Ways to Live Greener "Last Monday, we put out a call for your best ways to live greener, and as usual, Lifehacker readers did not disappoint."
- A Look at Ubuntu 7.10 "Gutsy Gibbon" RC1 "Gutsy Gibbon's not a major Long Term Support release, it's not a radical re-thinking of the system, but it is another step toward a Linux system that just works."
- The Power Traveler's Checklist, Part One: Pre-Flight "If you're planning to fly the friendly skies this Thanksgiving or Chrismukkah, you've either already bought your tickets or you're about to."
- Top 10 Distraction Stoppers "Most desktop software and web sites are built to grab your attention in one way or another, and the constant temptations are tough to resist."
- Is Mint Ready for Your Money? "After just four weeks of their public beta, financial management web site Mint is already boasting over 50,000 members and managing over $2 billion of their money."
- Windows Tip: Hibernate vs. Standby "Quick: What's the difference between putting your PC in Hibernate or Standby mode? Yeah, we weren't sure either."
- Google Releases Gmail Mobile 1.5 "Version 1.5 adds the ability to search your mail, easy access to your contacts list, more efficient data usage that reduces bandwidth consumption (and load time), and more configurable settings."
- What's New in the Other 'Buntus "A new version release for Ubuntu can feel like a Linux version of a dysfunctional family reunion for some users—they watch the oldest, most popular sibling get all the attention, wondering when their own unique qualities will get noticed."
- First Look at Microsoft Office 2008 for Mac "Mac users have been waiting since 2004 for an update to Microsoft's ubiquitous office suite, and especially eagerly since Apple switched to Intel processors."
