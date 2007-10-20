The Roomba robot army

Just when I'd written off Mick Keelty, head of the Australian Federal Police, as a nutjob for predicting that Australia's greatest future crimal threat is robots... it turns out that iRobot (the makers of Roomba, the adorable robot vacuum cleaner) are about to unleash a race of robot warriors on the world. For reals. Spec sheet and photos are here.
[Via Amygdala]
