The Power-Traveler's Checklist, Part Two: Travel Day

You've already found your cheap tickets and followed every other step of our Power Traveler's Pre-Flight Checklist, and now the day is here. You should already have yourself set up for a relatively stress-free trip if you followed part one of our checklist, but now that travel day is upon you, here's our suggested rundown of to-dos to make sure your travel day goes smoothly, you catch your flight on time and you get there in comfort and style.

Before You Leave the House

Before you even head out of your home or office, be sure you've done a few things:

Check In Online and Print Boarding Passes: You can and will save tonnes of time if you check in and print your boarding passes before you leave for the airport. Not only is this a good opportunity to see if any of your flight's details have changed, but it's also going to shave significant minutes off your wait time at the airport, especially if you aren't checking luggage.

Dress Comfortably and Plan for the Security Check

Although what you wear is sometimes determined by where you're going, you can still be smart about what you wear on your trip. On the day of a trip, you want to dress smart so that you're comfortable on your flight and you get through security with minimal hassle. These are pretty simple tips, but worth keeping in mind, nonetheless:

Wear Layers: I've never been on a flight with anything close to consistency in the temperature, which is why you should always dress in layers you can peel when it gets hot and throw back on when it cools down.

Like the belt, you're going to have to remove your shoes to go through security, so the easier your shoes are to slip on and off, the easier your life will be. Streamline Your Pockets: Rather than emptying the contents of your pockets into the grey basket while you're juggling your carry-on, removing your laptop, and standing there shoeless, you'll find it much more convenient to streamline the contents of your pockets to only your non-metal essentials: Namely your boarding pass and identification. Empty the rest of your pocket contents into a go bag or—dare I say it—fanny pack—before you get to the security checkpoint (ideally before you leave the house).

Make Good Use of Your Wait Time

Now that you've smoothly moved through your check-in, you should be at your gate with a bit of time on your hands. (Hey, no matter how well you've planned, you should never plan on getting to your gate with much less than an hour before take-off. If you are, you're cutting things too close. A little time on your hands means you've planned responsibly.) Put that time to good use and:

Get an Upgrade to First Class: If you're the type that likes haggling, you can try getting an upgrade to first class. Some methods are safer than others, while some—like getting there as late as possible—aren't exactly the territory of the responsible traveler that you are.

Enjoy Your Flight

Okay, the hard part's over—you're in your seat and ready for your pretzels and Coke. Here are a few tips to make your in-flight experience a good one:

Catch Some Zzzzs: Nothing makes a trip go faster than a good nap, and we've covered how to get good sleep on a flight not once, but twice.

Other Travel Day Suggestions

This checklist mostly addresses travelling alone or with other adults, but travelling with kids is another story altogether. If you're a parent, check out these tips for how to survive an airport trip with the kids.

Likewise, everyone's needs vary and I'm sure you've got methods of your own that work for you, so share your travel day checklist in the comments.

Adam Pash is a senior editor for Lifehacker who enjoys a good holiday flight. His special feature Hack Attack appears every Wednesday on Lifehacker AU.