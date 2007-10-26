Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

TextExpander Gets Even Better

textexpanderheader.png

Mac OS X only: The latest version 2.0 of typing utility TextExpander adds some useful new features and on what was already a solid time-saving foundation. We rarely feature software that isn't free here at Lifehacker, but like Quicksilver, TextExpander has become one of my must-have Mac apps (just like our own homegrown Texter on Windows.) The latest version 2.0.3 of TextExpander adds Leopard support, .Mac synchronisation, AppleScript access, and a few other handy doodads that deserve screenshots of their own. Step into my office to check out some more advanced uses of TextExpander 2.0. If you don't yet have a seat on the text expansion train and you're not sure why you'd want one, check out how you can save time with text substitution. Otherwise, take a browse through some of my favourite advanced features of TextExpander 2.0.

In addition to the features mentioned above, TextExpander 2.0 also supports custom sound notifications on a per group basis, and the ability to sort your snippets by most recently used (which is a great way to prune your list of old snippets you don't need any more.) Apparently you can include AppleScript in your snippets (but I haven't tested this yet—any ideas when/why you'd want to?) You can also choose a custom menu bar icon on the new version, too, for you particular-about-your-icons types.

The only downside to TextExpander 2.0 is that its as-you-type search can bring on the spinning beach ball of death when you've got a lot of snippets. (My list is upwards of 2500+, with the pre-fab dictionary auto-correct loaded, and I search sparingly because of the inevitable delay.)

Otherwise, I couldn't enjoy reveling in the hours and characters TextExpander's saved me more. Try out TextExpander 2.0 for free. Get yourself a licence for 30 bucks once you're hooked.

TextExpander [Smile On My Mac]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles