ExtremeTech offers up 10 tips on how to get what you want from tech support. The first tip is probably the best one in my book - do your homework and know what you want before you place the support call. Another tip, recording the phone conversation, sounds extreme but I'd advise keeping written notes so you know what they've advised and promised to do for you.
Ten Tips: How to Get What You Want from Tech Support [ExtremeTech]
