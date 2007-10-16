Telephony: GOOG-411 Graduates Labs, Saves Time and Money



US - centric: Previously mentioned GOOG-411, Google's free telephone directory assistance tool, has graduated from Google Labs and gotten a whole new web site. This doesn't mean much except that Google's serious about supporting GOOG-411, so the accurate, lightning-fast voice-recognition directory assistance is here to stay. For a lot of us, the cost of an expensive cell phone data plan supersedes the convenience of internet access on your phone, and—likewise—the cost of a call to your traditional 411 service is an expense no one wants to incur. As you can see from the video, the free GOOG-411 is a simple, free way to get on-the-go information from the comfort of your phone for only the cost of a call.