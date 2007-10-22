Learn to get the most out of your vino with wikiHow's beginners' guide to appreciating a good glass of wine. This simple tutorial gives you the why's behind the actions, i.e., why do people swirl the wine in their glass (to mix oxygen in, among other things), why should you sniff it (to get the full bouquet of flavours in the wine), and why should you hold it up to the light (to see the colour and clarity). If you are a wine connoisseur, please share with us your best wine appreciation tips in the comments.
Taste Wine Like a Connoisseur
