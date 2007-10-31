Take Vim with You with GVim Portable

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Windows only: Love Vi and want it and all its settings with you on every Windows PC you use? Grab a copy of GVim Portable, a self-contained, thumb drive-friendly version of the GVim (GUI Vi Improved) text editor, which includes with a configurable .vimrc and GVimPortable.ini that customises and contains all your preferred settings. Reader Mike sent in a screengrab of his GVim Portable setup sportin' a bitstream font (pictured above.) GVim Portable is a free download for Windows only. Thanks, Mike!

GVim Portable Home Page [Sourceforge]

