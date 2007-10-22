Take Small Steps to Achieve Huge Goals

Many of us have a couple of really big goals that seem virtually unattainable. However, financial site The Simple Dollar suggests that writing down small steps necessary to achieve these goals can be extremely helpful. The key is to be as detailed as possible: time commitment, how you're going to pay for it, first steps needed, etc. Once you have this rough outline on paper, it becomes a little easier to actually get started on what it will take to attain your goal. If you've ever made a really big goal and actually saw it happen, please share in the comments how you went about it, and what advice you would give to people in similar situations.