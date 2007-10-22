Many of us have a couple of really big goals that seem virtually unattainable. However, financial site The Simple Dollar suggests that writing down small steps necessary to achieve these goals can be extremely helpful. The key is to be as detailed as possible: time commitment, how you're going to pay for it, first steps needed, etc. Once you have this rough outline on paper, it becomes a little easier to actually get started on what it will take to attain your goal. If you've ever made a really big goal and actually saw it happen, please share in the comments how you went about it, and what advice you would give to people in similar situations.
Take Small Steps to Achieve Huge Goals
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products
To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.
It's all well and good to be able to write things down on paper and draw inspiration from that...
However if you don't have the gumption to follow it through it's really just a pointless time waster.
For me, i achieved a 'really big goal' this year. I was signed by a UK record label for the electronic music i make.
In short... it takes passion, hard work and determination to achieve your dreams / goals.
Anything is possible if you really want it bad enough... you will take the steps to ensure it really happens!