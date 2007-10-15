Take Notes Like Thomas Edison

Thomas Edison, one of the world's most prolific inventors, apparently also took a lot (more than five million pages have been found) of extremely detailed notes. Life improvement blog Lifehack.org suggests that one of the most useful benefits to such a detailed note system was there was no need to reinvent the wheel— in other words, Edison didn't have to unnecessarily repeat work that he had already completed, because his note system had it all recorded. How does this apply to us? If we want to be as productive as possible, Edison's example is a good one to follow, and a detailed note-taking system (such as this one) is imperative.