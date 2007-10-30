Take Great Halloween Pictures in the Dark

Whether you're planning to take your minuature ghosts and goblins out on the town or dress up yourself, chances are you'll want to snag a few photos of the terrifying world around you this Halloween. And since a lot of Halloween festivities take place after dark, photography weblog Digital Photography School suggests adjusting your exposure for optimal night shots. For example:

Increase your ISO - the larger your number the more sensitive your image sensor is to light and the darker conditions you can shoot in without having to slow down shutter speed. On the downside you'll get more grainy/noisey shots.

The post also suggests slowing your shutter speed and increasing your aperture size—along with several other non-light-related Halloween picture taking tips. Photo by base10.