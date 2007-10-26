Take Control of Your Music with Winamp 5.5

Windows only: The recently released Winamp 5.5 brings a new interface, album art, remote music sharing, and more to the classic media player—meaning it's come a long way since the heyday of Napster. New Winamp features you may be unaware of and impressed by include:

Winamp Remote: Stream your music over the internet through your browser and to game consoles, including the Wii, PS3, and Xbox 360.

Syncing with iPods and other portable media devices : Winamp can (and has been able to for a while) sync your music to iPods and almost any portable media device you can throw at it, and the new version syncs album art, as well.

Winamp Toolbar: Control your music playback from the comfort of your browser, similar to previously mentioned FoxyTunes.

Auto-Tag files: Winamps Auto-Tagger automatically updates your music metadata.

It's no surprise that Winamp had such a presence in today's Media Player Show and Tell. Since, admittedly, I've been out of the Winamp game for a while, I'd love to hear what features keep the die-hard Winamp fans coming back for more, so let's hear your Winamp raves in the comments.