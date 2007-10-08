Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Take Baby Steps to Achieve Your Goals

baby-steps.png

No matter how big or small your goals are, the key seems to be consistent determination to achieve them. Self-improvement blog NubbyTwiglet has more:

Once you've figured out your purpose in life, set aside some time every single day to focus on it. Taking baby steps is better than taking no steps at all! Sometimes, you may have only 10 minutes to work towards your goal. Instead of being discouraged by the lack of time, make the best of it. If you add up the work produced over a year, you'll see that true progress has been made.

This idea is similar to Seinfeld's motivational secret; basically, you've got to just keep going a little bit at a time. So! I'd love to hear how you've achieved a goal by implementing baby steps—let's hear in the comments.

The 5 Secrets to Success [Nubbytwiglet.com]

