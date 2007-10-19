Survive a Computer Crash with VMWare

You've got your computer tweaked and streamlined so that every program, bookmark, and password you count on is at your disposal whenever you need it, but what happens when your computer crashes and suddenly all this data is gone? Sure, you've already automated your data backups, and that's invaluable for saving your documents, but that perfect system state is another thing. Weblog Freelance Folder describes how to create and save a virtual machine containing all of your must-have software, passwords, and other custom settings so that in the event of an unexpected crash, you've got a quick backup "production" system that still contains everything you need. It's not as good as a complete system backup and restore, but it's a helluva lot better than nothing—and it's free.