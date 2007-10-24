Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Super Charge Your Address Bar with Autocomplete Manager

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Open common URLs, bookmarks, and history pages by title from your address bar with the Autocomplete Manager Firefox extension. Yesterday we showed you how to enable Firefox address bar auto-completion, and while Autocomplete Manager does not perform the same sort of inline autofilling of text, what it does do is allow you to find and visit URLs based on page titles and bookmark names, any part of a URL, and lots of other useful options. It won't be for everyone (I still prefer keyword bookmarks to all of the alternatives), but if you want to be able to perform history and bookmark searches from the same place you type URLs, it's a handy extension to have in your toolbox. Thanks Alcyone!

Autocomplete Manager [Firefox Add-ons]

  • Adam Guest

    I've been looking for something like this for a long time.

    My Hiptop/Sidekick does this automatically and it makes web browsing a lot easier.

