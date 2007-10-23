Suna live GPS updates available on Mio

Back in August we told you about a new live traffic updating service for GPS navigation systems - Suna Traffic Channel.

Now Mio has become the first manufacturer to bring Suna-compatible products to market. These are the Mio DigiWalker C320 ($449), the DigiWalker C520 ($499), and the DigiWalker C720t ($699). The C520 is available now while the other two are due out in early December. The devices all have a 4.3 inch split screen which shows road information such as directions and places of interest, next to the map.

You'll need to buy a TMC (traffic message channel) cradle kit to get the Suna Traffic Channel on the lower model Mio models, while the top of the line C720t comes with the gear so you just need to buy the license. Prices on these have yet to be confirmed. The kits will be sold at Harvey Norman and JB Hi Fi, while the licenses will be sold online by Mio from December.

Suna's Traffic Channel service will be available in Melbourne from December, with Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide coming online over the course of next year.