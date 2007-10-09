Submit Your Best Green Hacks for Blog Action Day

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

We know that environmentally minded readers have come up with clever ways to reduce, reuse, recycle and otherwise lessen their footprint on our planet. We're putting together a special Blog Action Day feature for this coming Monday on the environment and we want to hear about them from you. Send us your best green hacks to [email protected], subject "Green hack" and enter to win a gorgeous set of handmade paper stationery courtesy of P2P Rescue. Here's how this'll work:

  • You send us an email to [email protected], subject "Green hack" describing a technique or shortcut you use to reduce your impact on the environment. Photos or videos will get preferential treatment. We're looking for simple things anyone can do, like organising their power strip to be energy efficient or putting air in your tires to increase your gas mileage.
  • We'll pick the best hacks we receive and feature them in a special roundup this coming Monday, October 15th, at noon Eastern time. The article will include a poll where readers can vote on their favorites.
  • The person who submitted the winning hack will get a set of ecoMaximus 100% recycled handmade paper stationery, including a large bamboo spine scrapbook, two notebooks (one small and one medium, pictured), and a paper holder.

mnb1.jpg

As always, standard contest rules apply. (See below.) Now get to submitting your best green hacks!

