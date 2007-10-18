Streamline Your Mass Communication with Contact Groups

Gmail users: If you regularly compose emails to a set group of multiple recipients, it's time you gave Gmail's contact groups a go. To create a new group, click the Contacts link in the sidebar and then the Groups tab. Click the Create Group link and enter in every address you want in your group and give the group a name. Next time you need to compose an email to the group, just start typing the group name. Gmail adds the group to your autocomplete list, so you can add countless contacts to your email with just a few keystrokes. This isn't a new feature by any means, but it's hard not to appreciate a good grouping implementation when you need to regularly communicate with a set group of contacts.