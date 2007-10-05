Streamline Your Grocery List with the Grocery List Generator

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Find new recipes and quickly and easily build your grocery list to make the new dishes with Firefox extension Grocery List Generator. We mentioned GLG once before, but it's since undergone some major updating and now has a dedicated web site for finding and sharing your favourite recipes. The most interesting thing about the web site/extension combo is that you can grab and add new recipes to your shopping list with one click of your mouse, and you can share your own recipes with others on the site just as easily (making the web site an all-in-one community for Firefox foodies). After you pick your meals and add any extra items to your list, GLG will print out a by-aisle breakdown of your shopping list. Handy.