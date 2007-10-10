Stream XviD and DivX to Your Xbox with Transcode 360

Windows only: Windows Media Center can play back virtually any video file you've installed a codec for, but if you're rocking a Windows Media Center extender—like your Xbox 360, for example—you can only play back a few supported Windows Media video types by default. Freeware application Transcode 360 runs on your Media Center computer and transcodes and streams movies encoded in the popular DivX and XviD formats to your Media Center extender so can still watch your BitTorrent videos on your extender just like you can on your regular Media Center. If you've turned your Windows PC into a Media Center powerhouse, the freeware, Windows-only Transcode 360 is a must-have.
