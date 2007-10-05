Store Passwords Securely on Your Palm OS PDA

Palm OS only: Take your passwords with you everywhere you go with Cryptex, a freeware Palm OS application that promises to keep your sensitive data secure with RC4 encryption. Add as many accounts as desired with as many fields as necessary. Easily distinguish your accounts with the many beautiful icons provided within the Cryptex application. The interface is extremely easy to set up and use. Best of all, this Palm OS application is absolutely free.
