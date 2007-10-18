Store and Stream Your Music With Ezmo

Music streaming web site Ezmo might not be the first kid on the online music vault block, but a web-accessible interface and Last.FM integration could make it a workplace-friendly alternative to webapps like Anywhere.FM. The site offers programs for desktop uploading, but I wanted to go the "manual" route—and saw Firefox crash once or twice because of it. Ezmo accepted MP3 and M4A files, but ignored an Ogg Vorbis audio file I tried to put up, even though it supposedly accepts that and Windows Media files as well. The site's interface might not have that iTunes-friendly look that Anywhere.FM boasts, but it is dead simple. For now, the site offers supposedly unlimited storage space, sharing with up to 10 friends and audio at the standard MP3 fidelity rate. To put yourself in control of your streaming music, check out our guide to streaming music to any PC with Orb. Thanks, Lhdaland!