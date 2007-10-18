Music streaming web site Ezmo might not be the first kid on the online music vault block, but a web-accessible interface and Last.FM integration could make it a workplace-friendly alternative to webapps like Anywhere.FM. The site offers programs for desktop uploading, but I wanted to go the "manual" route—and saw Firefox crash once or twice because of it. Ezmo accepted MP3 and M4A files, but ignored an Ogg Vorbis audio file I tried to put up, even though it supposedly accepts that and Windows Media files as well. The site's interface might not have that iTunes-friendly look that Anywhere.FM boasts, but it is dead simple. For now, the site offers supposedly unlimited storage space, sharing with up to 10 friends and audio at the standard MP3 fidelity rate. To put yourself in control of your streaming music, check out our guide to streaming music to any PC with Orb. Thanks, Lhdaland!
Store and Stream Your Music With Ezmo
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products
To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink