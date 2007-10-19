Stephen King on Becoming a Better Writer

Stephen King's On Writing is one of my favorite volumes on the subject of putting pen to paper, and the Positivity Blog sums up seven points from the book. The simplest (and most difficult) tip when you're editing your work?

Cut down your text. When you revisit your text it's time to kill your darlings and remove all the superfluous words and sentences. Removing will declutter your text and often get your message through with more clarity and a bigger emotional punch.

Anyone working a job that requires you write well—the majority of knowledge work positions—can benefit from this advice, which applies to email, blog posts, and comments as well as novels.